Peel police seize several guns, dozens of illegal devices as part of firearms probe

Peel Regional Police say investigators have arrested five suspects and seized dozens of guns and illegal devices used to convert firearms into automatic weapons.

During a news conference on Monday, Peel police announced the results of Project Sledgehammer.

According to police, five suspects are facing more than 150 charges combined in connection with the investigation.

According to police, Project Sledgehammer was launched after a uniformed officer discovered illegal weapons in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged and investigators later identified “associates” of the suspect who they believed to be involved in firearms trafficking. The seizures took place following the execution of multiple search warrants, according to police.

Investigators confirmed Monday that 11 illegal firearms were seized along with 85 prohibited devices, including 53 Glock selector switches, which turn handguns into fully automatic weapons.

“We can only speculate what would have happened across the GTA. Each item you see displayed actually symbolizes a potential victim,” Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah told reporters.

“They represent a carjacking, a home invasion, armed robberies, and multiple firearms offences that would have plagued the GTA and Peel Region.”

Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said so far this year, Peel police have seized 157 illegal firearms, an 87 per cent increase year-over-year.

He noted that in the first nine month of 2024, there were 119 shootings in Peel, an “alarming” 80 per cent increase from the same period in 2023.

“We are facing a situation unlike any we ever have here in Peel, across the GTA and throughout the province,” he said.