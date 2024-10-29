Brampton teen facing charges after allegedly stealing several phones through Facebook Marketplace

A 15-year-old boy from Brampton is facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing several cell phones during Facebook Marketplace exchanges.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said they responded to several reports of thefts in September and October. They said that victims would meet with a male to sell their smartphones.

Officers said the so-called purchaser used Facebook Marketplace to arrange these buy-and-sell meet-ups, using the alias “David Paul.”

During those meetings, he allegedly asked to see the victim’s phone to inspect it before taking it and running off with it.

Police said in at least one of those meet-ups, the suspect pulled out a knife while demanding they hand over the phones. No physical injuries were reported, they add.

On Oct. 19, PRP said the suspect met with another victim to buy a set of phones, but this time he failed to flee and the victim detained him until officers arrived.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with theft and assault.

Following his initial arrest, however, investigators said they connected him to at least eight other similar incidents.

After executing a search warrant at a Brampton home on Oct. 23, police laid additional charges against the youth, including six counts of theft under $5,000.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police believe the accused worked with different accomplices in some of the meet-ups. Those individuals remain outstanding. Police did not provide any further details about the accomplices.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.