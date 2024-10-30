‘I was trembling:’ Brampton man says police wrongfully Tasered him in his bedroom

Junior Henry speaks with CTV News Toronto inside his Brampton home on Tuesday. Henry says that he believes that he was mistakenly Tasered by police.

Junior Henry says he was shot by a Taser in his bedroom all because police got the wrong home in Brampton.

“I thought I was dead. I thought when the man shot me, I thought (it) was actually (a) bullet,” Henry told CTV News Toronto.

The 46-year-old rents two floors of a house located on Post Road. On Sunday, at around dinner time, he says his life was turned upside down.

“I was in my bed relaxing because I normally go to work (at) 3:30 Monday morning. I work at FedEx,” Henry said.

Henry said he had fallen asleep for the night when he was abruptly awoken by the lock being blown off and the sound of police storming his house. He said he could hear them coming upstairs toward his bedroom and, soon enough, an officer showed up at his bedroom door.

According to Henry, he was immediately Tasered, handcuffed and taken to the main floor.

“I was there for two hours in the (cuffs),” he said. “(It was) so uncomfortable (it’s) like I was trembling. I was standing while I was trembling.”

One floor down, another tenant, Don Marshall, said police descended the stairs, breaking a lock that separates the two apartments inside the same house. Then, Marshall said police kicked in his bedroom door, prompting him to raise his hands.

“With my hands in the air, and he came in here and flew me down to the ground, and I didn’t want to (get shot),” Marshall said.

Brampton man Tasered Junior Henry says police raided his home and wrongfully Tasered him.

According to the tenants, as many as eight officers entered their home. It took two hours for investigators to notice they had the wrong house, they said.

“Nobody apologized,” Henry said.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto, the Halton Regional Police Service said that it was conducting an investigation “that required exigent and simultaneous police entry into two homes” on Post Road “to ensure the preservation of life.”

Halton police say that Peel Regional Police assisted with entry into one of the homes while its officers entered the other home.

Halton police refused to provide documentation confirming that they had a search warrant for the specific address, citing the “ongoing” investigation.

“While no charges have been laid at this point, the operation on Sunday evening was brought to a successful conclusion. Due to the sensitive nature of this ongoing investigation, no further details will be provided at this time,” the statement notes.

Junior Henry Junior Henry displays a wound that he says he sustained as a result of a Taser being deployed upon him by police.

Peel Regional Police, meanwhile, issued a separate statement to CTV News Toronto confirming that officers did arrest five individuals at the time who were “connected” to the investigation. It said that two of those individuals were Tasered “due to the immediate need to apprehend.”

No criminal charges have been laid at this time.