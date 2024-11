A man is in hospital with life threatening injuries following a stabbing in Mississauga.

A man is in serious, life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga, paramedics say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Derry Road East and Goreway Drive just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Paramedics told CP24 that they brought an adult male to the trauma centre.

Police did not provide details about suspects or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.