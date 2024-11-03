1 person in critical condition, another seriously injured in Hwy. 410 crash in Brampton

Crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 in Brampton on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (MTO)

A crash on Highway 410 in Brampton has left one person with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries, police say.

The single-vehicle collision happened on the southbound lanes near Steeles Avenue just after 11 a.m.

The two people were transported to trauma centres, and Peel paramedics told CP24 one is in critical but stable condition while the other is in serious but stable condition.

It is not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of Highway 410 at Steeles Avenue.