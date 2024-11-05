Police appeal for info in Brampton shooting that left 22-year-old woman dead

Peel Police are provide an update after one person has died following a quadruple shooting in Brampton Saturday morning.

Peel police are appealing for information in connection with a shooting in Brampton last month that left a 22-year-old dead, and three others injured.

On the morning of Oct. 19, police said an SUV parked at an industrial plaza near Rutherford Road South and Selby Road was shot at multiple times.

When officers arrived, they said they found four people in the vehicle injured. Police said one victim, Marsha Khadija Charmant, suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three others -- two women and a man -- were taken to the hospital with varying injuries. Police said there were two more occupants in the SUV who were not physically injured.

Meanwhile, the suspect or suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone who was driving on Rutherford Road South between Queen Street and Steeles Avenue from 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and has dash camera to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.