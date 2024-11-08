Man accused of trafficking two women throughout GTA, police believe there may be more victims

Marcus Moses, 37, is shown in this handout photo. Moses is facing a long list of charges in a human trafficking investigation. (Peel Regional Police)

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the trafficking of two women “throughout the Golden Horseshoe area” and police say that investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Peel and Halton police began a joint investigation last month after becoming aware of two women, who were unknown to each other, who were being sexually trafficked.

Police say that the suspect “exercised control” over aspects of the women’s lives “while profiting financially from it.”

Following an investigation, it was determined that the suspect was residing in Niagara Region and two search warrants were ultimately executed at residences in the Town of Thorold.

Police say that during the search warrants officers seized a loaded firearm, a large amount of ammunition, a drum magazine capable of holding 50 rounds of ammunition, and a quantity of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say that they also seized the suspect’s vehicle under asset forfeiture laws because “it was used in the commission of human trafficking offences.”

“This investigation was a great example of the partnerships and collaboration maintained across the province to solve human trafficking cases,” a news release issued by Peel Regional Police on Friday notes. “Investigators in Specialized Enforcement Bureau Vice unit believe there may be additional victims, particularly in the Golden Horseshoe and are encouraging them to contact police.”

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Marcus Moses.

Moses is facing 26 criminal charges, including two counts of trafficking in persons.

Police say that while he resided in Thorold, he did have community ties in Peel Region.