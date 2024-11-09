Man taken to trauma centre following Brampton shooting: paramedics

A man has been rushed to the hospital in serious condition following a shooting in Brampton on Saturday.
The shooting occurred on Inder Heights Drive, near Mayfield Road.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area following reports of a male who had been shot.
Paramedics told CP24 that they transported a 29-year-old man to a trauma centre.
The suspect is no longer in the area, police said.
There is currently a large police presence in that vicinity and people are being asked to avoid the area.