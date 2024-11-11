‘Rideshare’ driver wanted after woman sexually assaulted in Brampton: police

A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

A man is wanted after allegedly presenting himself as a rideshare driver then sexually assaulting a woman from Brampton late last week, say police.

The incident happened on Nov. 8.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said an 18-year-old woman was at a bus stop at Goreridge Crescent and Via Romano Way when an unknown man in a vehicle approached her and offered her a ride in exchange for a cash payment, they said.

The man then drove the woman to an area near the Clareville Conservation Area on Highway 50 at Gore Road where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as South Asian with a medium complexion, black faded hair (short on top), a well-kept full black beard, a medium to muscular build, average height, and approximately 20 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a blue or black winter jacket and black pants.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact PRP’s Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. Investigators are also seeking dashcam footage from between the hours of 7:40 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. in the area of Highway 50 from Steeles Avenue to Cottrelle Boulevard and from Steeles Avenue East from Highway 50 to Goreway Drive.