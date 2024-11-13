City of Brampton reaches tentative deal with workers

A tentative agreement on a new contract has been reached between the City of Brampton and the union representing thousands of its workers who have been on strike since Thursday.

In a social media post Tuesday night, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said he was pleased that a deal had been reached with CUPE Local 831, including a return-to-work protocol.

Brown said the city offered a “fair, multi-year agreement” similar to the offer to CUPE members in Mississauga that “truly recognizes the hard work and dedication of our city employees.”

The deal still needs to be ratified by union members and city council.

CUPE Local 831, which represents about 1,200 municipal workers, said in a statement, “This development reflects our commitment to ensuring fair working conditions and recognition for your dedication.”

The union added that as part of the agreement, members will be compensated for the picket line shifts and are not required to return to work until the ratification vote, which is scheduled to take place on Friday.

Wages have been the main issue during bargaining with the union, saying its members fell behind after being locked in a five-year deal.

Several city services, including Brampton Transit, have been impacted since workers hit the picket lines last week.

While transit operators are not part of CUPE, striking workers blocked buses from exiting maintenance facilities, shutting down service for two days.







