Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Mississauga on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (CTV Toronto)

A youth is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Mississauga Tuesday night.

It occurred in the area of Hurontario Street and Kirwin Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Peel paramedics say the victim has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

There is no immediate information on suspects.

Police say they are still trying to piece together what transpired.