2 people arrested, 3rd suspect still at large in connection with fatal Brampton shooting

Two people have been arrested and another suspect remains at large in connection with a fatal shooting in Brampton earlier this month.
Peel police and paramedics said they were initially called for a medical assist in the area of Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road, near Queen Street West and Chingcousy Road, on the afternoon of Nov. 9.
When they arrived, first responders located 37-year-old Sterling Sylvester suffering serious gunshot injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
On Wednesday, homicide investigators arrested 34-year-old Eileen Beardy and 30-year-old Lucas Cardy, both from Brampton. They have been charged with manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder.
Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect identified as 33-year-old Anthony Beardy, who police believe was the shooter. He is wanted for second-degree murder.
Police said Beardy is of Indigenous descent and described as six-foot-one, 190 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, and has a tattoo of a skull with feathers on the front of his neck and another tattoo containing text on his left hand.
“If seen, members of the public are reminded to dial 9-1-1 and not approach,” police said.
Homicide investigators are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).