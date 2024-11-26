Wanted suspect shot at passing vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga: OPP

Police close the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 in Mississauga for an investigation on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (MTO)

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a man who they say shot at several vehicles on Highway 401 in Mississauga Tuesday morning.

Police received numerous 911 calls at 5 a.m. about a man believed to be armed with a handgun shooting at passing vehicles on the highway near Dixie Road.

The man then reportedly stole a vehicle from a motorist in the area of highways of 401 and 410 to flee.

Police said the vehicle was later found abandoned on Fasken Drive in Etobicoke, about 15 kilometres away from where it was stolen.

“The individual is considered armed and dangerous and was last seen at Highway 427 and Fasken Drive in Etobicoke,” police said in a subsequent news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a male between 25 and 35 years old, about five-foot-10 with long-braided hair to the middle of his back. He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue/grey t-shirt, black running shoes and a satchel on his shoulder.

“The public is advised to not approach the individual and call 911 immediately if seen,” police said, urging residents to be vigilant.

No one was seriously injured in the shooting, which resulted in the lengthy closure of the Highway 401 eastbound collector lanes at Dixie Road and some Highway 410 and Highway 401 ramps.

It is unclear if the man located with a gunshot wound in the area of Dixie Road and Martin Grove around 6:45 a.m. was connected to the highway shooting. OPP cruisers were at that scene.

Dixie Road shooting Peel and Toronto police are at a gas station in Etobicoke where a man was found shot on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (CTV Toronto)

Toronto police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.