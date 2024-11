Peel police are providing an update this morning on an investigation into multiple sexual assaults in Brampton and York Region.

A 22-year-old man is facing charges in connection with “multiple” sexual assaults, Peel police say.

Police have not yet identified the suspect, but said previously that the incidents took place in Brampton and York Region. Investigators are expected to provide an update on the case at 9:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.