Peel

Police cruisers damaged during arrest in Mississauga involving stolen vehicle

By Aarjavee Raaj, CTV News Toronto
Gurdeep Singh (Right) and Bhawanjeet Singh (Left) were arrested and charged with around ten criminal offences by Peel police.

Peel police arrested and charged two suspects after a short chase in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, around 8 a.m., officers from 12 Division Community Incident Response Team (CIRT) located a stolen Lexus NX 350 near the Goreway Drive and Brandon Gate Drive area during a proactive patrol.

Officers said they were able to stop the suspects from escaping in the reportedly stolen SUV, but police cruisers were damaged as a result.

The suspects then ran and were caught after a short foot chase, police said.

Bhawanjeet Singh, 23, and Gurdeep Singh, 28, were both arrested on scene and charged with a combined total of 10 criminal offences related to drugs, weapon possession and stolen property, according to the press release.

Both the accused were being held in Brampton for a bail hearing.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.