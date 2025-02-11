Police release sketch of suspect wanted in attempted kidnapping in Brampton

Peel police have released a sketch of a suspect wanted in an attempted kidnapping in Brampton in November.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Nov. 22 in the area of Williams Parkway and Murray Street.

A man approached a woman and engaged her in a conversation, allegedly asking her to come with him several times.

Peel police said the man grabbed her when she refused, and a struggle followed.

The man allegedly threatened the victim with a firearm, but the victim was able to call 911, prompting him to flee in a black Hyundai Elantra.

Police described the suspect as an east Indian male with a Punjabi accent, between 25 and 28 years old, five-foot-ten, with a dark complexion, a slim build, short black curly hair, a short goatee, and brown eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233, or Crime Stopper anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).