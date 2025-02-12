Seven people arrested after an armed carjacking and ‘lengthy foot pursuit’ in Brampton

Left to right: 20-year-old Malike Jones from Brampton, 20-year-old Pherel Esprit from Brampton and 23-year-old Amine Benhadjoudja from Woodbridge, along with five others, all charged in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred on Feb. 6., 2025 (PRP photos).

Peel Police have arrested seven people in connection with an armed carjacking in Brampton that led to a brief foot chase in York Region.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Feb. 6 shortly after midnight, when a man was confronted at gunpoint while returning to his “high-end luxury sedan” near Queen Street East and Highway 50 in Brampton.

Police say “multiple suspects” allegedly demanded his keys before ultimately complying to give them up. The suspects then fled with the vehicle, as police say the victim was not physically injured.

"imitation firearm" The "imitation firearm" Peel Regional Police say was used in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred on Feb. 6, 2025 (PRP photos).

Investigators say they then tracked the stolen car to an unknown area in Toronto, where it was being loaded into a transport truck.

The suspects then fled to York Region where a lengthy foot chase ensued. Officers from York Regional Police were also brought in for assistance where they successfully took all suspects into custody.

Pherel Esprit, a 20-year-old from Brampton, was arrested and charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and using an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

23-year-old, Amine Benhadjoudja, from Woodbridge, faces the same charges, along with “failing to comply with recognizance.”

Malike Jones, a 20-year-old from Brampton, was also charged with robbery, disguise with intent, using an imitation firearm while committing an offence, and obstructing a police officer.

Two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old who police have not named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), were arrested and charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and using an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

The seventh suspect, who police have identified as the “operator of the transport truck,” is 33-year-old Prabjot Singh of Brampton. He was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police confirm they’ve recovered the stolen vehicle but have not identified the brand or its value.

In addition, officials say they recovered another stolen car, a replica firearm, and a “large amount of currency.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators from the Central Robbery Bureau or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers.