Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

One person was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga Thursday afternoon, say paramedics.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the highway between Highway 410 and Hurontario Street.

The OPP’s Highway Safety Division said the driver of a car crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver of that vehicle was extricated, police said in a post on X. The extent of their injuries is not immediately clear.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police shut down all but one westbound lane of that stretch due to the collision. The highway has since reopened.