Driver struck and seriously injured after getting out of vehicle on Hwy. 407

Police are on the scene of a collision on Highway 407 in Brampton on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A driver has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 407 in Brampton Wednesday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle was travelling east on the highway near Airport Road when it lost control and spun out.

The driver got out of their vehicle and tried to reach the centre median but was hit by an eastbound vehicle, police say.

They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The incident comes as a major winter storm moves through the region, bringing heavy snow.

Police have advised motorists to slow down and drive according to conditions. Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt urged drivers involved in collisions to stay in their vehicles as that’s the safest place for them.