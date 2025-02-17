WATCH LIVE SOON: Officials to provide update after Pearson plane crash

Officials give an update after a passenger plane crashed on its roof while landing at Pearson Airport. Watch LIVE here.

A total of 18 people have been injured after a plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened sometime after 2 p.m. and involved a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis.

Images from the scene show the plane, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, on its roof on the tarmac at Pearson.

In one audio recording reviewed by CP24, an air traffic control agent is heard saying that the aircraft is “upside down and burning.”

All arrivals and departures were shut down at Pearson for hours following the crash. However, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed that flights in and out of the airport resumed at 5 p.m.

The latest:

Ornge has said that three of the patients, including a child, sustained critical injuries.

The 12 other patients were taken to local hospitals with mild injuries.

Delta Airlines says that the flight was carrying a total of 80 people – 76 passengers and four crew.

Transport Minister Anita Anand’s office has confirmed that all people on board have been accounted for and no fatalities have been reported.

Flights were suspended but have since resumed at Pearson International Airport.

6:30 p.m.

Video circulating social media shows passengers from inside of the Delta aircraft scrambling to get out of the overturned plane, with what appears to be flight crew and airport staff assisting them.

Warning: This video contains explicit language.

6:20 p.m.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he is “extremely concerned” by the plane crash on Monday afternoon.

“My thoughts are with the passengers and crew, and all those working to respond to this awful situation. Wishing a rapid recovery to all injured,” Poilievre said in a social media post.

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie also expressed her gratitude to everyone who responded to the accident, wishing everyone a “swift and full recovery.”

“I’m relieved to hear there are no casualties following the plane crash at Pearson airport today,” Crombie wrote on X.

Plane crash An aircraft from Delta Airlines sits upside down on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson International airport on Monday February 17, 2024. Teresa Barbieri/The Canadian PressPearson International Airport firefighters work on an upside down Delta Air Lines plane, which was heading from Minneapolis to Toronto when it crashed on the runway, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Teresa Barbieri (Teresa Barbieri)

6:05 p.m.

Mayor Olivia Chow expressed her thanks to all first responders and airport staff for their swift action and commitment to keeping everyone involved safe.

“I’m relieved to learn that all passengers and crew are accounted for after today’s plane crash at Toronto Pearson,” Chow said in a post on X.

5:55 p.m.

Toronto Pearson says it will provide an update to reporters about the crash at 6:30 p.m.

5:50 p.m.

Delta Airlines has put out a statement confirming that 18 people with injuries have been transported to local hospitals.

“Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted,” the airline said in an updated statement. “The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto Pearson International Airport,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site.”

Passengers on the tarmac Passengers are led away as Pearson International Airport firefighters work on a Delta Air Lines plane, which was heading from Minneapolis to Toronto when it crashed on the runway, in a Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, still image made from handout video footage published to social media. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-1 Minute Morning,

5:30 p.m.

All flights at Toronto Pearson have now resumed as of 5 p.m., the airport says.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says it is currently supporting families and passengers at arrivals.

Departures and arrivals have resumed at Toronto Pearson as of 5 p.m. All 76 passengers and four crew from Delta flight 4819 were accounted for. A number of passengers were taken to local hospitals. GTAA staff are supporting families of passengers at arrivals. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 17, 2025

5:15 p.m.

Ottawa International Airport (YOW) says 14 diversions are currently at the airport.

“Aside from the flights to and from YYZ being affected, it’s a typical operation at YOW that includes residual delays and cancellations from the storm that impacted many cities in North America over the past several days,” the statement reads.

“We are supporting the airlines and ground handlers, and have extra resources on hand in the event that any of the flights are deplaned and passengers require support.”

Delta Air Lines plane A Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed at Toronto's Pearson airport on Monday Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Teresa Barbieri

5 p.m.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, an American agency that investigates civil aviation accidents, said it is currently leading a team of U.S. investigators to assist Transport Canada.

“Per international protocols under the International Civil Aviation Organization’s Annex 13, any information about the investigation will be released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada,”

Pearson plane crash Feb. 17 Emergency responders surround a flipped -over plane that crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport on Feb. 17. (Tom Podolec/CP24)

4:55 p.m.

So far, Montreal and Winnipeg airports have notified travellers to expect delays with Toronto-bound flights due to the airplane crash.

Several flights bound for Toronto are also being diverted to Ottawa International Airport, with at least four flights having landed there.

Delta Air Lines plane A Delta Air Lines plane heading from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed at Toronto's Pearson airport on Monday Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Teresa Barbieri

4:49 p.m.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a post on X that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is on its way to Toronto Pearson, adding Transport Canada will lead the investigation.

Audio of air traffic control during the plane crash at Pearson Airport Audio from air traffic control in the moments leading up to the Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

4:45 p.m.

In an updated statement, Delta airlines said the single-aircraft had 76 passengers and four crew onboard at the time of the accident.

“Delta is working to connect with customers traveling from, to or through YYZ who should also monitor the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app,” the statement reads.

4:16 p.m.

Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, expressed his gratitude to first responders and professionals on the scene of the airplane crash.

“I’m in touch with Delta after a flight taking off from MSP crash landed in Toronto this afternoon,” Walz said in a post on X.

4:15 p.m.

Peel Paramedics confirmed 12 other patients have been rushed to the hospital with mild injuries, bringing the total number of injured to about 15 people. They add none of these injuries are considered to be life-threatening at this time.

Ornge says that it transported three patients, including a child, to Toronto-area hospitals with critical injuries.

4:10 p.m.

Delta Airlines confirmed it is aware of the Toronto-bound Endeavour Flight, and that it is working to confirm any details it can share at this time.

4:06 p.m.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the accident happened at around 2:45 p.m.

“The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates,” the statement reads.

3:55 p.m.

CTV News Toronto spoke to travellers catching flights at Pearson airport this afternoon who called the crash “scary.”

“I travel a lot for business and it’s a pretty scary thing,” one traveller said. “I feel bad for everyone on board and hope everyone’s okay. [It’s not an inconvenience] for me because I could always reschedule a business trip. I just want to go home.”

“[I feel] absolutely terrified for the passengers,” another said. “I feel for the people. I feel for everybody in this airport that’s been delayed and thrown off all weekend and then for this to happen today. It’s a shame and I don’t want to fly ever again at this point.”

3:45 p.m.

Air Canada has shared an update on its operations at Pearson due to the plane crash.

In a post on X, the airline says, “Air Canada customers travelling to or from Pearson are advised to check the status of their flight before going to the airport.”

3:40 p.m.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says provincial officials are in contact with Toronto Pearson to offer assistance following today’s plane crash.

“I’m relieved there are no casualties after the incident at Toronto Pearson,” Ford said in a post on X. “Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that’s needed.”

3:30 p.m.

Transportation Minister Anita Anand confirmed in a post on X that all 80 passengers onboard are accounted for.

“I’m closely following the serious incident at the Pearson Airport involving Delta Airlines flight 4819 from Minneapolis,” the post reads.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come...