‘The aircraft is upside down and burning’: Air traffic control audio after Toronto plane crash

Audio from air traffic control in the moments leading up to the Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Air traffic control audio is revealing more details about the moments after a plane crashed at Toronto Pearson Airport.

The crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Family Day, left 18 people injured.

The audio was captured by LiveATC.net, a site which monitors aircraft communications.

In it, an air traffic controller is heard speaking with an air ambulance dispatched to the scene. The air traffic controller is heard warning the pilot that people are on the runway surrounding the overturned plane.

“Just so you’re aware, there’s people outside, walking around the aircraft there,” the air traffic controller is heard saying.

The helicopter pilot is then heard confirming the details.

“Yeah, we’ve got it. The aircraft there is upside down and burning,” they are heard saying.

Images shared to social media from the scene show the plane lying upside down on the snowy runway, as firefighters douse the aircraft. Passengers are seen being helped out of the overturned plane and then walking away from it on the tarmac.

Dozens of flights have been cancelled at the busy airport in the wake of the crash.