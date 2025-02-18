‘Mass chaos:’ Passenger describes scene inside Delta plane after crash at Pearson airport

A passenger aboard the plane, John Nelson, says it was a typical flight until the plane made a hard landing, skidding sideways and flipping over.

John Nelson, one of the 76 passengers on a commuter plane that crash landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, says he feels lucky to be alive.

Nelson was seated in the 10th row, in front of the wing, when the aircraft he was on made a hard landing, skidded onto its side, and flipped onto its roof. He also described seeing a “big fireball on the left side of the plane” at that time.

The incident happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Terminal 3’s Runway 23 and injured 21 passengers, 19 of whom have been released from the hospital as of Tuesday. All 80 people onboard the plane, including four crew members, have been accounted for.

Nelson, who said he was wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred, told CNN on Monday evening that he heard a “super loud bang” as the plane hit the tarmac moments before “everything just goes literally sideways.”

“It happened so fast that I just remember, like, kind of pulling myself in and trying not to hit my head against anything,” said Nelson, who, along with his fellow passengers was “tossed around.”

“When we got finished, I was upside down, everybody else was there as well. … We tried to get out of there as quickly as possible.”

He said they quickly unbuckled themselves and fell to the plane’s ceiling, which he described as a “surreal feeling,” before crawling to the back of the jet fuel-smelling aircraft and exiting with the assistance of the flight crew.

“Even now I smell like jet fuel,” said Nelson, who described the scene as “mass chaos” with people yelling “get out, get out, get out.”

“The firefighters, the EMTs were there right away.”

Nelson said he took out his phone at that point and captured some of what was happening on video. He said he stopped filming shortly before he heard a second explosion.

“Luckily, the firefighters got out of there,” he said.

Toronto Pearson airplane crash An image of the plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Nelson said some passengers were injured, but most seemed OK, adding that he’s been left feeling “stressed, nervous, and shaky” following the ordeal.

“It’s amazing that we’re still here. I hope to not do that again,” he said, adding that nothing seemed unusual about the roughly two-hour flight from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto.

The only thing Nelson said he noticed were “super gusty winds” as the plane approached the snowy tarmac.

“The snow had kind of blown over the runways, and so coming in, it just was routine, but like, it was noticeable that the runways were kind of in a weird condition,” he said.

Leaving it to the experts to determine exactly why the plane crash-landed, Nelson said he’s assuming the incident was caused by a combination of the hard landing, snow and wind — “all of it, together.”

With files from CNN