Mississauga man charged with second-degree murder, arson after person found dead inside burned-out Nobleton restaurant

A 22-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with second-degree murder and arson after a person was found dead inside a restaurant that had allegedly been intentionally set on fire in Nobleton.

The incident happened early Sunday morning near Highway 27 and King Road.

York Regional Police (YRP) said they were called to that area shorty before 3 a.m. for reports of a fire.

At the scene, emergency crews found the establishment “fully engulfed in flames,” police said in a news release.

“Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire, conducted a search of the property and located a deceased person inside,” said YRP.

“The circumstances surrounding the fire are considered suspicious and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been engaged.”

Police said the deceased’s identity remains unknown until the Office of the Chief Coroner makes a positive identification.

Investigative efforts resulted in the identification of one suspect.

Saeed Alshoubake, 22, of Mississauga, was subsequently charged with second-degree murder and arson. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators say they believe this incident was “targeted” and are asking anyone who saw what happened or who was in the area at the time to check their security cameras or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP’s Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or homicide@yrp.ca, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.