2 men arrested, 1 other suspect wanted in connection with Mississauga break-in and collision

Police in Peel Region have arrested two 18-year-old men and continue to look for a third suspect in connection with a break-in and a collision in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they responded to a residence near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Glen Erin Drive at 11 a.m. for a break-and-enter.

When officers arrived, they said the suspects had fled in a stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspects then allegedly carjacked a second vehicle, but were later involved in a collision less than a kilometre away, near Glen Erin Drive and The Collegeway.

The suspects fled on foot, but responding officers subsequently located and apprehended two, PRP said.

They have been identified as Devon Brown and Kaleb John, both of Toronto. The accused are facing a combined 17 charges, including break and enter, robbery, and property obtained by crime.

Police do not have a description of the third suspect. They are asking anyone with any information to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.