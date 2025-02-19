Woman critically injured in Mississauga hit-and-run dies in hospital

A woman in her 20s who was critically injured in a hit-and-run in Mississauga last month has died, Peel police say.

The collision happened on Jan. 14, just before midnight, at the intersection of Bristol Road West and Loonlake Avenue, and involved a black Honda SUV

A surveillance video obtained by CP24 captured the collision.

In the footage, a female pedestrian is seen crossing the street and appears to start to back out of the way of a speeding SUV immediately before being hit.

Video shows moments prior to Mississauga hit-and-run The video, obtained by CP24. shows the victim crossing the street immediately prior to being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene

The victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

In an update on Wednesday, more than a month after the incident, police said the woman died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to look for the driver involved. They say they’ve located the SUV involved in the collision and have determined that damaged parts had been replaced and repairs had been completed.

Black Honda CRV On Jan. 18, Peel Regional Police said they attended the area of White Clover Way and Apple Blossom Circle and found the SUV said to be involved in the hit-and-run collision. (Peel Regional Police)

So far, police have not provided any information about the driver. They continue to ask anyone who can identify this individual to contact them at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.