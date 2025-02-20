Former Brampton teaching assistant charged in historic sexual assault investigation: Peel police

A Brampton man has been charged following a sexual assault investigation involving a child at a local public school.

Peel police say detectives with the Special Victims Unit launched an investigation in January after a concerned parent came forward with allegations.

The accused, who worked as a teaching assistant, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a child during the 2017-2018 school year.

Police did not release the name of the school, but say it happened at a public school near Main Street and Queen Street in Brampton.

On Feb. 6, police charged 35-year-old Sundeep Vilkhu with sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching.

He has been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. Police say he is no longer employed by the school board.

Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit or submit an anonymous tip by calling Peel Crime Stoppers.