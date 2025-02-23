Man rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Brampton

A man is being rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Brampton on Feb. 22. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A man is being rushed to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Brampton on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at a residence on Royal Salisbury Way, which is west of Highway 410 and south of Williams Parkway.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services told CTV News Toronto that they were called to that area just after 8:30 p.m.

They said they transported a middle-aged male to a trauma centre with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The patient’s injuries are serious, but not critical, paramedics said.

