2 people charged after ‘targeted’ kidnapping in Mississauga: police

(Left) 33-year-old Davoinie Williams-Senior and (Right) 31-year-old Delton Williams-Senior charged by Peel police in connection to a 'targeted' kidnapping (PRP photos).

Police in Peel Region have arrested two men from Innisfil, Ont., who are facing multiple charges after a kidnapping in Mississauga left a 27-year-old victim bound and seriously injured.

Officers responded to a disturbance call around 8 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Blackwood Mews and Golden Locust Drive.

When they arrived, police say they found the victim who was “bound by his hands and feet.” He was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say they were able to locate the suspects a short distance from the scene and take them into custody.

Police have charged 33-year-old Davoinie Williams-Senior and 31-year-old Delton Williams-Senior with multiple offences, including kidnapping, extortion, aggravated assault, and theft.

Both men were held for bail hearings at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Investigators say the victim and suspects knew each other and believe the attack was targeted. Police are still searching for additional suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Peel police or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.