5 suspects wanted in connection with attempted robbery of Brampton jewelry store

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Police in Peel Region are searching for five suspects who are wanted in connection with the attempted robbery of a jewelry store in Brampton.

The incident happened on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Kumari Jewellers at 770 Hurontario St., just north of Williams Parkway.

Peel Regional Police told CP24 that a number of suspects rammed a vehicle into the storefront in an attempt to gain entry, but were ultimately unsuccessful and fled the area in a separate vehicle.

“Nothing was stolen, there were no reported injuries, and the investigation is ongoing,” Const. Mandeep Khatra said.

He added that the vehicle that was used to attempt to enter the premises was seized.

Police have not provided any description for the five outstanding suspects.