Brampton man charged after $1.5 million worth of trailers and freight stolen

Manjinder Singh Bura, 41, of Brampton, has been charged in connection with an investigstion into the theft of trailera and freight. (PRP photo)

A Brampton man is facing several charges after a number of victims contacted police in Peel Region to report that their trailers loaded with freight valued at more than $1.5 million had been stolen.

The alleged thefts occurred between early December 2024 and late January 2025 and involved a transportation company known as “All Days Trucking.”

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say the logistics and transportation company was registered to an address in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, however its credentials are expired.

Police said the suspect(s) “found freight of interest through a third-party online platform and contacted the victims directly to offer transportation services at a discounted rate.”

They added that the victims reportedly hired All Days Trucking to transport their cargo, however their property was then dispatched to different transportation companies to pick up the trailers and freight. Investigators believe some of those companies are involved in the thefts.

In a news release, PRP said the suspect(s) stayed in touch with the victims using the email address Dispatch@Alldaytrucking.com as well as various phone numbers until the date and time when the freight was to be delivered. It was then that All Days Trucking ceased all communications, they said.

Through an extensive investigation, police learned that Bura Limited Inc., which is owned and operated by 41-year-old Brampton resident Manjinder Singh Bura was “complicit in these thefts and had possession of several of the stolen trailers and freight.”

On Feb. 19, PRP executed seven search warrants at six trucking yards and one residential address directly associated with Bura and his company.

As a result, a number of stolen trailers and freight were seized.

Bura was arrested and charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime, and five counts each of theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000. The charges have not been tested in court.

This investigation is ongoing, and police say they expect to lay more charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Commercial PRP’s Auto Crime Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3315, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.