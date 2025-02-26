Brampton creating Mayor’s Tariff Task Force in response to Trump’s impending tariffs

The City of Brampton is setting up a task force to help respond to challenges that could arise once the U.S. imposes promised levies on Canadian imports.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump made his intentions clear that he would be implementing sweeping tariffs of approximately 25 per cent against his closest neighbours, including Canada, as planned on March 4.

“The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule,” Trump said at a White House press conference on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown laid out plans for a “Mayor’s Tariff Task Force” to respond to the tariffs.

According to the mayor, this task force will look at how to diversify Brampton’s trade relationships, remove inter-provincial trade barriers to prioritize local supply chain opportunities, as well as develop a “city-to-city approach” by engaging directly with local stakeholders in the U.S. market.

“There is need for Canadian products. There is need for Brampton products around the world but when you’re used to a certain route, when you’re used to a certain relationship, when you change the status quo, there are new costs,” Brown said. “We believe this is an opportunity to double-down on diversifying trade so that we’re not so vulnerable as we are today.”

In addition to the 25 per cent tariff on most Canadian and Mexican goods, Trump has also said that he will impose a separate 25 per cent tax on steel and aluminum —a move Brown said would be destructive for Canada’s economy and deeply affect the city’s businesses.

Coun. Rowena Santos added that one of the city’s key priorities is to cut down Brampton’s dependence on U.S. markets, pointing to a motion council recently passed in January of prioritizing a “not made in America approach.”

Brampton’s council meeting will consider the Mayor’s Tariff Task Force on Wednesday.

With files from The Canadian Press