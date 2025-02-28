Brampton man arrested for kidnapping after posing as law enforcement official: police

Manjinder Kalra, 32, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after allegedly posing as a law enforcement official, Peel police say.

Peel police have charged a man with kidnapping after he allegedly posed as law enforcement official and tried to use the victim’s immigration status to lure them.

In a release Friday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said on Feb. 25, the victim was confronted in the area of Bovaird Drive and Airport Road in Brampton by a man posing as a law enforcement official.

The man allegedly asked about the victim’s immigration status and threatened to have them arrested if they didn’t show appropriate documentation, according to police.

The victim was then escorted to her residence to get her documentation and the man told her family she “would need to go to the police station and money would be required for her release,” police said.

When the man left the home with the victim, the family called police and the victim was found safe shortly after.

PRP said they have arrested and charged Brampton resident Manjinder Kalra, 32, with kidnapping, impersonating a peace officer, theft, and four counts of fraud.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police are reminding the public that officers are required to identify themselves if requested by a member of the public. They are required to share the officer’s name, badge number, the name of the police service, and a phone number.