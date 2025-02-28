Single-vehicle crash sends driver to hospital, closes Dixie Road QEW off-ramp

A car is seen on its roof after a single-vehicle collision on the Dixie Road QEW off-ramp on Feb. 28. (CP24)

The westbound off-ramp from the Queen Elizabeth Way to Dixie Road is closed following a single-vehicle collision early Friday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say Mississauga officers are investigating the crash that happened at 6:30 a.m.

They say the driver – who was the lone occupant of the vehicle – suffered serious injuries.

Peel Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that an adult male in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.

QEW Dixie Road Police are seen blocking the Dixie Road off-ramp to the westbound lanes of the QEW after a single-car crash. (CP24)

CP24’s chopper captured the car on its roof in a construction zone near the off-ramp.

OPP say they expect the ramp closure to last for about three hours.

Anyone who saw the crash or captured dashcam footage is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122.