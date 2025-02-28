Single-vehicle crash sends driver to hospital

The westbound off-ramp from the Queen Elizabeth Way to Dixie Road has reopened following a single-vehicle collision early Friday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say Mississauga officers are investigating the crash that happened at 6:30 a.m.
They say the driver – who was the lone occupant of the vehicle – suffered serious injuries.
Peel Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that an adult male in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
CP24’s chopper captured the car on its roof in a construction zone near the off-ramp.
The ramp closure lasted for nearly five hours.
Anyone who saw the crash or captured dashcam footage is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122.
Serious collision with ramp closure:— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 28, 2025
