2 women critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga: police

Two women are critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday night, Peel Regional Police say.
Police say they were called to the area of Lakeshore Road West and Walden Circle just after 6:15 p.m. after two pedestrians were struck.
Paramedics tell CTV News Toronto that one patient was rushed to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, while another was sent to a trauma centre in critical, but stable condition.
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
The Major Collision Bureau is investigating and the intersection is closed at this time.
