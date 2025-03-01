2 women critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga: police

Two women are critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday night, Peel Regional Police say. (CTV News Toronto/Jacob Estrin)

Two women are critically injured after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday night, Peel Regional Police say.

Police say they were called to the area of Lakeshore Road West and Walden Circle just after 6:15 p.m. after two pedestrians were struck.

Paramedics tell CTV News Toronto that one patient was rushed to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, while another was sent to a trauma centre in critical, but stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating and the intersection is closed at this time.