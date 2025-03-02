One of two pedestrians hit by driver in Mississauga has died, say police

Peel police confirmed this morning that the collision occurring last night on Lakeshore Rd. has become fatal for one of the two woman initially injured.

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday evening, say police.

The victim, who has not been named, was one of two women hit during the collision, which occurred near Lakeshore Road West and Walden Circle, east of Southdown Road, just after 6:15 p.m.

The other woman sustained serious injuries, but police say they believe she will survive.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto on Friday that one patient was rushed to a local hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, while another was sent to a trauma centre in critical, but stable condition.

The driver, meanwhile, remained at the scene, Peel Regional Police (PRP) said.

“Obviously, the investigation is ongoing. We don’t have any information as to who is at fault,” said Duty Insp. Brad Stafford told reporters at the scene late Friday night.

The Major Collision Bureau continues to investigate and had no update on the investigation as of Saturday morning.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have video footage of it is asked to contact PRP at 905-453-3311or Crime Stoppers anonymously.