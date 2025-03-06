Measles case linked to February inbound flight at Pearson, cases top national average

This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015 shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle, center. (Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

Peel Public Health (PPH) is investigating another confirmed case of measles that it says is linked to an international flight that landed at Toronto’s Pearson airport last month.

The health unit says the case was confirmed on Mar. 4 and is warning the public of possible exposure sites in Mississauga.

PPH says people could have been exposed to the measles virus on Feb. 24 on Air Canada flight AC57 from Dubai to Toronto, as well as inside Terminal 1 at Pearson the same day between 8:36 a.m. and noon.

Exposure could have also taken place at the Aboud Health Walk-in Clinic and Pharmacy at 422 Burnhamthorpe Road West near Confederation Parkway on Feb. 27 from 3:15 to 7 p.m., or on Feb. 27 and 28 in the Trillium Health Partners Credit Valley Hospital Emergency Room at 2200 Eglinton Avenue West near Erin Mills Parkway between 8:45 p.m. and 12:41 p.m.

Anyone who may have been exposed should watch for measles symptoms for up to 21 days after exposure, according to PPH.

Symptoms include a high fever, a red and blotchy rash lasting four to seven days, cough, runny nose, and red and watery eyes or sensitivity to light.

The health unit previously said it was investigating a case of measles confirmed on Feb. 18 and alerted the public to possible exposure sites in Brampton.

PPH advises anyone who develops symptoms to stay home and to not attend work, school, childcare, or any other public spaces.

They’re also cautioning the public to check their immunization records to confirm they and their family members are up to date with their measles vaccinations, especially if they’re planning any international travel for the March Break.

Last week, Public Health Ontario reported 78 new measles cases over the two weeks from Feb. 13 to Feb. 27, nearly doubling the province’s total count since an outbreak started in the fall.

‘Concerning trend’: Public Health Agency of Canada

Canada’s public health agency says the country has recorded 227 measles cases so far this year, more than in all of 2024.

From 1998 to 2024, there have been an average of 91 measles cases reported in Canada annually.

In a statement Thursday, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said many of the cases have required hospitalization, with the majority being in unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children.

“In recent months, there have been measles cases in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia that occurred because travellers were exposed to measles in another country,” Tam said.

“I am concerned that the global rise in measles cases, combined with declining vaccination rates among school-aged children in Canada, could lead to more illness and more community transmission.”

Tam is urging all Canadians to ensure they are vaccinated against measles and is reminding the public of how contagious the virus is.

“For people who are not immune to measles from vaccination or previous infection, over 90% of those exposed to the virus will become infected. Those at higher risk include children under five, adults over 20, pregnant individuals, and immunocompromised individuals.”

Tam added that the increase in cases is associated with outbreaks in Ontario, Québec, Manitoba, and New Brunswick.