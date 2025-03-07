360-degree cameras, licence plate recognition technology to be installed at Brampton intersections

The City of Brampton is installing 360-degree cameras and licence recognition technology at 50 intersections. (CTV News Toronto / CP24)

A number of traffic intersections in Brampton will soon be outfitted with new high-tech cameras.

In an announcement Friday, Mayor Patrick Brown said 360-degree cameras and licence plate recognition technology will be installed at 50 intersections around the city in an effort to enhance public safety.

“This innovative initiative will provide Peel Regional Police (PRP) and other law enforcement agencies with critical data to investigate crimes and improve community safety,” a news release said.

Real-time video footage from the new cameras will be captured into a software platform which police can then access to get incident dates and times, licence plate numbers, and vehicle information like the make, model, and colour.

Brampton is the first municipality in Canada to install this type of camera and software system, according to Brown, and the city is spending $11.4 million on the initiative.

“We have a goal,” Brown said at a press conference Friday. “We want to make Brampton the worst place in the country to commit a crime. We want it to be known that if you commit a crime in Brampton, you’re going to be caught and prosecuted.”

“Using technology responsibly, that is community informed, and that is built on the needs of community, is very important to us,” added PRP Deputy Chief Anthony Odoardi. “This is a game changer as it relates to crime in the public setting.”

Nineteen intersections in Brampton have already been equipped with the 360-degree cameras and installations at all remaining locations are expected to be completed by the end of the year.