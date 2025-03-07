Peel Public Health suspects large flock of wild birds died from avian flu

Peel Public Health suspects a “large number” of dead, wild birds recently died after contracting avian flu.

The health unit says they were found deceased in the region recently, and the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative is currently testing the birds to confirm their cause of death.

Avian flu typically infects wild birds, the health unit says, though it can also be passed on to poultry and other mammals. It is very rare for the virus to be passed on to people, Peel Public Health says, adding there have been no reported human cases of avian flu in the province.

“While the risk of humans contracting avian influenza is low, Peel Public Health urges residents to avoid handling sick or dead birds in order to limit any potential spread of avian influenza and to protect themselves, any pets and the community,” Dr. Hamidah Meghani, medical officer of health for Peel’s health unit, said in a release issued Friday.

The health unit asks anyone who finds sick or dead wild birds to contact their municipal animal control department or the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative. They ask residents not to handle the birds themselves, but if it is necessary, the health unit says to wear gloves, place the animal in a doubled plastic bag and tie it closed before thoroughly washing your hands and disposing it in the garbage.

Peel Public Health says there are several ways to limit the spread of avian flu and protect the health and safety of the community, including keeping family pets away from birds and fecal matter and avoiding feeding your furry friends raw meat from game birds or poultry.

Residents who raise backyard chickens or look over other flocks are also urged to look out for signs of the virus and adhere to the preventive protocols recommended by the province and federal government.

Peel Public Health says anyone who experiences flu symptoms—like fever, cough, watery eyes or headache—within 10 days of handling wild birds or other wildlife should see their health-care provider.

The health unit says there are “no indicators” that there is an increasing risk of bird flu to the general public at this time.