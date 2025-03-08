Religious leader in Brampton charged with sexual assault

Police in Peel Region say a religious leader from Brampton has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Peel Regional Police said the 69-year-old man attended a residence Monday to perform a religious ceremony.

During that time, he allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim.

Police said they arrested the man, identified as Ashok Kumar, on Friday and charged him with sexual assault. They noted that Kumar is also known by the name Ashok Sharma.

“The accused has been a religious leader in the Brampton community for several years and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police said in a news release on Saturday.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).