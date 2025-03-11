Officials investigating two-alarm fire at Brampton home

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in a residential neighbourhood in the area of McLaughlin and Mayfield roads in Brampton.

No injuries have been reported after a two-alarm fire broke out at a home in Brampton on Tuesday morning.

The fire started at a home in a residential neighbourhood in the area of McLaughlin and Mayfield roads just before 3:30 a.m.

“Brampton Fire attended the scene and the fire was successfully put out,” Peel police said in an email to CP24.

Peel paramedics say it appears no one was injured in the fire.

“At this point, it is too early to determine if the fire is deemed as suspicious,” police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

One neighbour told CP24 that he has not seen the cars in the driveway of the home move for months, noting that there has been little activity at the residence for quite some time.

Some residents in the area reported hearing some type of explosion prior to the fire.

Crews tell CP24 that firefighters will likely remain at the scene for days and the Office of the Fire Marshal will be called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the blaze.