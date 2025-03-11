Woman dead following disturbance call at Brampton apartment; 1 man in custody

First responders are pictured at an apartment complex on Kennedy Road in Brampton following a disturbance call Tuesday March 11, 2025. (Beatrice Vaisman /CP24)

A woman has been pronounced dead and one man is in custody following an incident at an apartment complex in Brampton.

First responders were called to an apartment building on Kennedy Road South, north of Steeles Avenue, at around 8:40 a.m. for a “disturbance,” Peel Regional Police said.

Inside the unit, they found one woman who had suffered a “penetrating trauma,” Peel Regional Paramedic Services said.

She was transported to a local trauma centre with critical injuries, where she was pronounced dead, police at the scene told CP24.

One male has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, police said. They did not state the relationship between the man and the victim, who are both believed to be in their 30s to 40s.

No other injuries have been reported.

CP24 has learned a child was inside the unit at the time of the incident.

There is a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigate the fatal incident. People are being advised to avoid the area for the time being.

-With files from CP24’s Beatrice Vaisman