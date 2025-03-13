3 teens charged, more arrests expected in 9 armed robberies in Brampton and Mississauga

Two replica firearms seized during an arrest in Toronto is pictured here. (Peel Regional Police)

Three teenagers have been charged, and more could be arrested, in connection with nine armed robberies in Peel Region over the past month.

Peel Regional Police said an unknown number of suspects targeted six establishments in Brampton and three in Mississauga between Feb. 13 and March 10.

In all of the incidents, police said the suspects carrying firearms demanded for currency and fled in a stolen car.

Investigators later identified three suspects and located them near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West in Toronto.

Officers also recovered the stolen vehicle they used to get away and two replica firearms, police said.

The suspects have been identified as a 17-year-old from Toronto, a 15-year-old from Ajax, and a 16-year-old from Toronto. Their names were not released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 17-year-old and 15-year-old are facing a combined 50 charges, including nine counts of robbery, nine counts of wearing a disguise with intent and seven counts of using an imitation firearm.

The third suspect has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failure to comply with a release order. The charges have not been tested in court.

“All three accused were on court-ordered release forms in relation to previous various violent offences,” police said.

They added that further arrests and charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at (905) 453-2121 ext. 3410 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.