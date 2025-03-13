Child removed from ‘unsafe environment’ after drug bust in Mississauga, police say

A picture of the drugs seized at a home in Mississauga. (Peel Regional Police)

A child was removed from an “unsafe” home following a drug bust in Mississauga that resulted in the seizure of more than a kilogram crystal methamphetamines, Peel Regional Police say.

On Feb. 14, the service’s Community Incident Response Team executed a search warrant at a home located in the area of Goreway and Brandon Gate drives. Investigators said that they seized 1.10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamines, 194.9 grams of heroin, 213 suspected opiate pills and $46,145 in cash.

Police said the child was taken to a place of safety.

Mississauga residents Sarbinder Kaur, 27, and Manthan Sharma, 25, are facing various drug-related charges, including two counts each of possession for purpose of trafficking. The charges have not been tested in court.

It is unclear what the relationship between Kaur and Sharma is, if any, and what their relationship is to the child found at the home during the search warrants.

“This investigation is another reminder of the critical work our officers do every day to protect our community. By arresting dangerous drug traffickers and seizing a significant amount of illicit substances, we’ve disrupted a harmful criminal network,” Chief Nishan Duraiappah said in a release issued on Thursday.

“More importantly, we were able to remove a child from an unsafe environment, ensuring their safety. Our commitment ton tackling drug-related crime and protecting the most vulnerable members of our community remains unwavering.”

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.