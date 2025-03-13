How one Ontario woman fought back and won after being overcharged for 7 years on her gas bill

Portia Choy was overcharged about $4,500 on her natural gas bills over a seven year period (CTV News Toronto)

Last year, CTV News spoke with a Mississauga homeowner who found out she had been overbilled on her natural gas bill by about $4,500 over seven years.

“I found out there was a billing error that went back as far as 2016,” said Portia Choy.

At the time, Choy said she was concerned that her Enbridge Natural Gas bill seemed high, so she asked her neighbour if they could compare statements.

That’s when she discovered her customer charge was more than $77 a month while her neighbour’s was less than $21.

“I was upset and I didn’t understand how this mistake could be made,” said Choy.

Commercial rate vs. residential rate

Enbridge charges businesses a commercial rate for natural gas and homeowners a lower residential rate, but on Choy’s Enbridge bill it just said “customer charge,” which is why she didn’t know she had been overpaying.

“I should be able to get back my overcharged money,” Choy told CTV News at the time.

When Enbridge reviewed Choy‘s case in September of 2024, they agreed there was a mistake and refunded her $1,428, saying they were only responsible for two years of overpayments.

Choy felt she should get back the entire amount - an additional $3,000 - and with CTV’s help she contacted the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) and filed a complaint.

She reached back out to tell us she just received good news.

‘This made my life happy again’

Following an investigation, Enbridge agreed to refund the remaining $3,000 to Choy that she had overpaid due to their mistake.

A spokesperson for the OEB told CTV News, “As Ontario’s independent regulator of the natural gas and electricity sectors, the OEB is committed to protecting energy consumers' interests in their dealings with energy providers.”

“After your story, we heard from Ms. Choy and immediately launched a compliance enquiry. We were pleased to learn that during our ongoing enquiry, Enbridge provided Ms. Choy a refund for the full period of overbilling.”

“The OEB has planned a review of its utility customer service rules this coming year. We can assure both Ms. Choy and your viewers that the issues raised in her complaint are going to be addressed through this process. “

For Choy, getting back the $3,000 was better late then never.

“This really made my day and made my life happy again,” said Choy.

If you have a complaint with your electricity or gas provider, it’s advised you try to settle it with them first. If you can’t, you can file a complaint with the Ontario Energy Board. They’ll review your case to make sure the proper rules were followed.