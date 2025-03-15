Mississauga removes U.S. flags from sports arenas, pier

FILE - An American flag waves in the breeze during an NCAA softball game between North Florida and Western Michigan in Jacksonville, Fla., Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Mississauga is removing all American flags from several public locations “at the request of many,” Mayor Carolyn Parrish says.

In a post on X on Saturday, Parrish announced the removal of U.S. flags from sports arenas and places along Lake Ontario, including the pier at Snug Harbour in Port Credit.

She added that oversized Canadian flags have been ordered and will be installed on all flagpoles at City Hall.

At the request of many, the City has begun to remove all American flags from sports arenas and locations along Lake Ontario,including the pier at Snug Harbour in Port Credit. Oversized Canadian flags (15’x30’) are ordered and will be installed on all the poles at City Hall. pic.twitter.com/vG7qL1RvWB — Mayor Carolyn Parrish (@carolynhparrish) March 15, 2025

The move comes amid an ongoing trade war between Canada and the U.S. stemming from the sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, as the tariffs took effect, Parrish warned that her city, a manufacturing and trade hub, would be impacted and could potentially see the loss of 600,000 jobs.

Mississauga councillors later passed an amendment to the procurement bylaw to allow the city to prioritize Canadian and non-U.S. suppliers when possible.

The city said it would also support businesses in diversifying into new markets beyond the U.S. and strengthen international trade partnerships and investment attraction efforts in high-potential markets.

In addition, Mississauga also launched a Choose Canada campaign to encourage residents and businesses to buy Canadian-made products and services.

“These are very uncertain and difficult times, and I know many of you are very feeling anxious about what lies ahead. But Mississauga has always been a resilient city, and together, we will overcome these challenges. These tariffs are beyond our control, but our response is not,” Parrish wrote in a letter to residents and businesses on March 4.