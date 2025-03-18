2 stolen pickups discovered inside truck during traffic stop in Brampton, driver charged

This composite image shows two pickup trucks being taken out of a truck in Brampton on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Two stolen pickup trucks were discovered inside a commercial truck heading to Montreal after being stopped in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

In a video posted to X, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said enforcement officers with the Ministry of Transportation were doing their routine patrols when they stopped a commercial truck on Highway 50.

The officers asked the driver for documents relating to the cargo and the destination, he said.

“The driver was not able to provide any information as to what was inside this container. The officers were able to inspect the cargo. And inside, they found these two pickup trucks both reported stolen,” Schmidt said.

In the video, two Tundra pickup trucks, one of which was stolen in Toronto and the other in Waterloo, are seen being removed from the truck.

Schmidt said the driver told the MTO officers that he was heading for Montreal.

“Obviously these trucks would probably never be seen again. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The driver was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property and trafficking of stolen property.