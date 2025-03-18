Another confirmed case of measles in Peel Region, public exposure possible in Mississauga

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on March 4, 2025.

Peel Region says it is investigating another confirmed case of measles.

Peel Public Health (PPH) says the case was confirmed on Mar. 14 and is warning the public of possible exposure at the following sites in Mississauga:

Hazel McCallion Central Library at 301 Burnhamthorpe Road West, near Confederation Parkway, between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Fri. Mar. 7.

Multi-Specialty Med Clinic at 21 Queensway West, near Hurontario Street, between Mar. 8 at 7:03 p.m. to Mar. 9 at 1:00 a.m.

Aboud Health Group at 422 Burnhamthorpe Road West, near Confederation Parkway, on Mar. 10 between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Credit Valley Hospital Emergency Room at 2200 Eglinton Avenue West, near Erin Mills Parkway, on Mar. 11 between 10:30 a.m. and 7:55 p.m.

Anyone who may have been exposed should watch for measles symptoms up to 21 days after exposure, according to PPH.

Public Health Ontario (PHO) says a total of 350 cases of measles have been reported in the province since exposure to a travel-related case in New Brunswick last October triggered a multi-jurisdictional outbreak there and in Ontario.

Last week, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, warned that the province has not seen that many measles cases in more than 10 years.

Symptoms include a high fever, a red and blotchy rash lasting four to seven days, cough, runny nose, and red and watery eyes or sensitivity to light.

PPH advises anyone who develops symptoms to stay home and to not attend work, school, childcare, or any other public spaces.

They’re also cautioning the public to check their immunization records to confirm they and their family members are up to date with their measles vaccinations.

So far in 2025, there have been four confirmed cases of measles in Peel. Of the four cases, two were related to international travel, two were from community spread, and two required hospitalizations for unvaccinated children.

PPH says the cases are not known to be connected to the current multi-jurisdictional measles outbreak in Ontario.