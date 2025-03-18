Man arrested, another sought in Brampton shooting involving tow truck drivers

33-year-old Sarbjit Singh of Brampton is charged with discharging a firearm and assault with a weapon in the incident that happened last October.

A man has been arrested and a second suspect is being sought in connection with a shooting in Brampton in October that involved tow truck drivers.

Peel Regional Police said two truck companies had a “physical altercation” in the parking lot near Bovaird Drive and Mountainash Road, east of Torbram Road, on Oct. 15.

When officers arrived, they found an injured individual who was shortly transported to the hospital.

On Tuesday, investigators announced that the suspects had been identified and one of them had been apprehended.

They said 33-year-old Sarbjit Singh was charged with discharge of a firearm and assault with a weapon.

Meanwhile, an arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, 25-year-old Jobanjit Singh. He is wanted for attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Jobanjit Sinh Police say the photos show Jobanjit Singh who is wanted in connection with a tow truck-related shooting in Brampton on Oct. 15, 2024. (Peel Regional Police)

Investigators are urging him to seek legal counsel and then turn himself in.

They are also asking anyone with information about the incident to call 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.