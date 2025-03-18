Truck driver charged in fatal Mississauga head-on collision

A tractor trailer and a garbage truck collide in the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road West in Mississauga on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (CP24)

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a head-on collision in Mississauga in September that left a garbage truck driver dead.

Peel Regional Police said a transport truck and a garbage truck collided on Derry Road, east of Goreway Drive, on the afternoon of Sept. 26.

Images from the scene showed the cabs of both trucks severely damaged, with mangled debris scattered around the scene.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The garbage truck driver was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police laid charges against the transport truck driver under the Highway Traffic Act, including carless driving causing death and failing to surrender daily log.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at (905) 453–2121 ext. 3710 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.